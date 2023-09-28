Getting tickets for a concert or big event? Watch out for scams

Scammers are taking advantage of fans looking to buy tickets on the open market.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte has become one of the cities to watch a live event. From music to sports, there are many opportunities for fans to see their idols in person. Unfortunately, scammers are also using this distinction as a way to get your money.

From Beyoncé to the Carolina Panthers, fans who want to see them in person sometimes don't get in on the original buying opportunity. That means many people turn to the open market, like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace.

Tom Bartholomy from the Better Business Bureau said the agency is seeing an increase in scammers who are taking advantage of people who are just trying to score tickets.

"You may find a legitimate ticket at a decent price, but there's also a very good chance you're going to get ripped off," Bartholomy said. "It's not so much on the legitimate sites like StubHub or SeatGeek, those types of resellers of tickets. That's really where you want to go."

A recent social media post shared that a mom forked over $400 from her Zelle account for tickets to a sold-out Olivia Rodrigo show that she found on Facebook Marketplace. When it came to getting the tickets, the buyer was told she couldn't have them but instead, was offered other seats close by, only if she bought another ticket.

Then, the supposed seller ghosted her.

Bartholomy also said the challenge with modern tickets is they are now given to attendees as a barcode or QR code, so it's more difficult to know if you're getting a fake.

"People just have to get that in their head, that if you use a cash app like that, that's handing them cash," he said. "All of a sudden, there's no more communication. They've got your money and you've got nothing."

Ticket prices listed on resellers like StubHub or SeatGeek might appear more expensive, but as Bartholomy said, at least you know you're dealing with a business that has controls and securities on it.

"If the ticket turns out to be fraudulent, you're going to get your money back," he said.

Bartholomy suggested if you don't use a legitimate reseller site, at least consider attaching your Venmo or other cash-sending app to your credit card, which could provide some protection.

Contact Jane Monreal at jmonreal@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, X and Instagram.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to WCNC Charlotte by emailing money@wcnc.com.