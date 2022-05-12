4 unexpected ways you're wasting money

You might be throwing money away without even realizing it.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From getting gasoline to getting groceries, everything is more expensive these days which is why tracking your spending is crucial to stay within your budget.

Here are 4 ways you’re wasting money:

1. Paying ATM fees.

A few dollars here and there in fees might not seem significant, but over time, taking out money from ATMs not affiliated with your bank can end up costing you a considerable amount in the long run.

Make going to your bank part of your weekly routine and don’t forget about utilizing no-fee cash-back options offered at most major grocery stores.

2. Wasting food.

Only buy what you know you will eat and keep track of “use-by” dates so you can freeze what you can before it expires.

3. Buying the extended warranty.

Experts say purchasing an extended warranty is usually not worth it. Instead, put that money in a “rainy day” fund to cover repair costs if and when needed.

4. Insurance.

Shopping around for insurance could potentially save you a good chunk of money. Many insurance companies offer discounted rates to new customers, making your rate even lower than you might expect.

Contact Carolyn Bruck at cbruck@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

