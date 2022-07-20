4 ways to lower your cellphone bill

Cell phone service draining your bank account? Check out these money saving tips to help keep more cash in your pocket.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How much are you paying for your cellphone each month? If your answer is "too much," there are ways to lower your bill.

Whether it's changing up your data plan, switching your payment method or adding devices to your mobile plan, almost every major carrier has options for saving money on your monthly bill.

Here are 4 money saving tips from the folks at AARP:

1. Dump the unlimited data

Most people who have unlimited data don't actually need it, AARP says. This is especially true for people who are still working from home. If you spend most of your time connected to Wi-Fi, be it at home or work, you most likely don't need to pay for the most expensive unlimited data plan.

2. Switch to auto-pay

Many providers offer a discount just for setting up automatic payments. The extra bonus: You'll never pay a late fee!

3. Take advantage of “Family Plan” perks

Family plans tend to be much more cost effective and you don’t have to be related to reap the rewards of a cheaper phone plan. Keep in mind that only one person can be the head of the account, so make sure every plan member sets up recurring monthly payments to cover the bill.

4. Say no to insurance

According to AARP, most experts say having insurance on your phone isn’t worth paying the monthly fee.

