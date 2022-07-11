Amazon Prime Day: 2 deals to take advantage of

Amazon Prime Day is known for deep discounts similar to what you find on Black Friday but not all deals are created equal.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amazon Prime Day is upon us, and nearly 90% of Americans plan to shop during the two-day event.

Prime Day 2022 is on July 12 and 13. An overwhelming 88% of Americans plan to shop on Amazon during those two days, according to RetailMeNot. While many people have dubbed Prime Day as the new Christmas in July, some deals are better than others.

Here's what RetailMeNot recommends buying during Amazon Prime Day 2022:

Electronics

You can expect deals on products from Apple, Samsung, Google and Fitbit. However, the best deals will be on Amazon-branded devices, like Fire Tablets and Echo Dots.

Clothing

Amazon customers can expect some big discounts on Amazon's clothing brands Amazon Essentials and Goodthreads. We're talking anywhere from 40% to 50% off during Prime Day.

Here’s what to skip this Prime Day according to RetailMeNot

Televisions

With the exception of Fire TVs, Amazon’s own brand of televisions, RetailMeNot says you’ll find better deals on televisions during Black Friday sales.

Toys

Prime Day has good deals on many things, but toys aren't among them. RetailMeNot experts say the discounts on toys won't be nearly as steep as what you'll find during pre-Christmas sales during the holidays.

