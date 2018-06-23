ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WTSP) -- Another day, another data breach. This time it hit a popular chicken restaurant.

PDQ sent a notice to its guests that some of its restaurants had been the target of a cyber-attack that left customers’ credit card information at risk.

Customers’ names, credit card numbers, expiration dates, and cardholder verification value were all accessed or acquired, PDQ officials said.

Officials said they learned on June 8 credit card information had been hacked, and after an investigation they discovered the hack happened between May 19, 2017, through April 20, 2018.

PDQ officials said all PDQ locations in operation during some or all of the breach time period were affected. However, the following locations were not affected: Tampa International Airport location at 4100 George J. Bean Pkwy.,Tampa; Amalie Arena location at 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa; and PNC Arena location in Raleigh, N.C.

An investigation was launched as soon as the restaurant suspected a possible breach, reported PDQ.

To see more about the data breach, head to the PDQ website.

