Get the biggest holiday shopping deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Did you miss saving big on Black Friday? Don't worry shoppers: some of the biggest savings are still to be had on Cyber Monday.

With some retailers holding out to showcase their best deals in the next 72 hours, I'll be combing through thousands of digital offerings and coupons to hook you up. I've already found the top Cyber Monday deals available right now, and I'm sharing them with you in the list below. As retailers have started leaking these huge deals early, many will actually be sold out on Cyber Monday itself or gone in the wee hours of the morning.

With that being said, if there is a deal you don't see listed below (like many Amazon device products), these deals will be better on Cyber Monday or later in the week. Don't forget to join our newsletter to make sure if that last minute TV deal drops, you'll get a notification first!

Click the play button to see what has shoppers excited right now.

1) $120 off top rated Robo Vacuum and Robo Mop and free shipping

Was: $349.99

Now: $229.99

2) $120 off the no 1-rated gravity weighted blanket in the country with free shipping

Was: $249.99

Now: $129.99

3) $70 off Carbon Fiber minimalist RFID blocking wallet + free shipping

Was: $129.99

Now: $59.99

4) $100 off the no.1-rated sonic electric toothbrush with free shipping

Was: $169.99- 179.99

Now: $69.99 - $79.99

5) $45 off Pur Well Ageless three-piece beauty set with free shipping

Was: $104.97

Now: $59.99

6) $45 off top-rated 8-inch chef knife with free shipping

Was: $69.99

Now: $24.99

7) $50 off iClever Jump Starter and Power Bank with free shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99

8) $40 off Apple AirPod equivalent Bluetooth headphones with free shipping

Was: $69.99

Now: $29.99

9) $50 off shoulder, neck and leg robo massager with free shipping

Was: $119.99

Now: $69.99

10) $90 off noise canceling Bluetooth wireless headphones with free shipping

Was: $180.99

Now: $89.99

11) Save $150 on a Apple iPad Air Wi-Fi

Was: $349.99

Now: $199.99

12) $100 off Z-Edge 4K WiFi action cams with free accessories and free shipping

Was: $169.99

Now: $69.99

13) Easy Canvas Prints: 93% off custom canvas prints + free delivery

Was: $69.98

Now: $4.90

***Additional sizes and discounts available

14) 100 off eight-piece stainless steel American Gourmet cookware set with free shipping

Was: $200.00

Now: $99.99

15) $20 off wireless smartphone charger with cooling pad and free shipping

Was: $44.99

Now: $24.99

16) $100 off top-rated Pur Sleep Cool Touch mattress topper with free shipping

Was: $189.99

Now: $89.99

***King Size adds $10

17) Chromebooks and laptops: $100 off with free shipping

Was: $239 - $300

Now: $119 - $199

18) $50 off TV wall mounts up to 85 inches with free shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99

19) $85 off Antop Indoor / Outdoor HD TV Free TV antenna with free shipping

Was: $164.99

Now: $79.99

20) $40 off 12-piece multi-tool with free shipping

Was: $69.99

Now: $29.99

21) $30 off the no. 1-rated NuPearl Pro Advanced Teeth Whitening System with free shipping

Was: $59.99

Now: $29.99

22) $50 off TP-Link smart outlets for Alexa and Google Home with free shipping

Was: $79.99

Now: $39.99

23) $45 off Handsome Man aftershave and Brain Booster bundle with free shipping

Was: $104.97

Now: $59.99

24) $60 off HP digital Wifi 10.1-inch picture frame with free shipping

Was: $189.99

Now: $129.99

25) $30 off Rocketbook Everlast smart reusable notebook + free shipping

Was: $59.99

Now: $29.99

26) $40 off Richsound wireless 32-inch Bluetooth soundbars with free shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $59.99

27) Up to $60 off iPad Pros with free shipping

28) Up to 30 percent off Dell computers, laptop and tech with free shipping

29) Up to 50 percent off Uggs boots and shoes with free shipping

30) $20 off JBL smart speaker with Google Assistant and chromecast with free shipping

Was: $200.00

Now: $179.99

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA