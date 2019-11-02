Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

It's really exciting when I get to review or test a product which is on the brink of becoming one of the most popular in the world. Do quick online search for "CBD Oil For Pain" and you'll see how many people are talking about this product. You can believe the hype — CBD oil works!



With CBD facilities popping up to produce products such as this 100 percent safe and natural pain relief spray in our communities, many of you have reached out for some help navigating the plethora of CBD products. If you have any type of muscle pain, a sore back, neck, shoulder or inflammation, this will help.



The doctor, physical therapist and chiropractor-backed (no pun intended) StrengthGenesis is more than just an alternative to Ben Gay and Icy Hot for instant pain relief — it also battles inflammation. This is the only product on the market that includes both CBD, a pain relief and inflammation reducer, and Magnesium, which is a muscle relaxant.



Instead of dealing with messy creams, I like the way you can spray StrengthGenesis for a cleaner application, and you don't need to wash your hands afterwards.



Click the play button to hear USA Today Contributor Dr. Derek Alessi and pain expert Bruno Roder weigh in on their experience with this product.

Ingredients in StrengthGenesis CBD Magnesium Rapid Relief Spray as listed by the manufacturer:

Magnesium – Natural mineral salt extracted from the brine of the Dead Sea allows muscle to relax.

– Natural mineral salt extracted from the brine of the Dead Sea allows muscle to relax. CBD oil – a natural yet powerful pain, inflammation and swelling reliever.

– a natural yet powerful pain, inflammation and swelling reliever. Peppermint oil – to refresh and relax your skin.

– to refresh and relax your skin. Chamomile – A mighty botanical that helps calm and soothe tired skin.



Ideal For: Hips, back, neck, shoulders, knees, hands, feet and anti-acne skin soother. This also works as an anti-insomnia sleep aid. It's great for post-workout sore muscles of after garden work / shoveling snow.

