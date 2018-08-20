Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

It could be the most important product you ever put in your car. One gadget guaranteeing emergency power to jump start any car, boat, SUV or truck can also power your smartphone and provide emergency lighting.

Have you ever waited three hours off the side of the road in the middle of nowhere for a towing company? It’s a terrible feeling. If you’ve tried to flag down drivers in the middle of the night for a boost, that presents even more risks and is not a situation anyone should experience.

Just in time for back to school with many new drivers on the road and ideal for end of summer, Labor Day travel and the upcoming holiday quarter, I have a favorite deal today. Small enough to fit in the palm of your hand and easily store in a glove compartment, I’ve been using the iClever Jump Starter and Emergency SOS Light for months. It’s a winner and at its lowest-recorded price today.

Click the play button to see this jump starter in action.

Features of the iClever Jump Starter

Can jump start a 3L gas or 2.5 diesel vehicle over 20 times on one charge

Will jump start trucks, cars, boats, SUV’s, tractors and small yachts

Rugged and extremely compact design

Includes highly durable and powerful jump cables

Ultra bright flashlight with SOS mode

Emergency light will make you visible to emergency responders

Includes all charge cords, accessories and crocodile spark-proof clamps

Will charge smartphone and tablets twice as fast as a traditional power bank

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99

