Prime Day 2018 is off to a rough start - depending on how you look at the Amazon.com crash. On one hand, traffic load was beyond belief thanks to a heightened awareness of Prime Day and a quench for savings. On the other hand, the sporadic crashes, broken links and missed deals threaten a $3.4 billion dollar loss on day one.

While Amazon is not commenting on the precise origin of the crash, I watched the traffic and purchases tied to many deals on our Prime Day Top 50 list.

The following deals were so popular the Seller Central accounts for each of these products completely crashed. At times, purchases were impossible and stock was not displayed as "available." Your advantage right now is the links are stable, the deals can now be purchased and you can find them all below. A reminder, Prime Day continues until 3:01 a.m. EST Wednesday.

1) $110 Off Top Rated Over Ear Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones

Was: $199.99

Now: $89.99



2) Up To 40% Off Fossil Smart Watches

Was: $275.00

Now: $165.00 (deal prices will expire soon)



3) $50 Off Italian Luxury Bed Sheet Set With Aloe Coating

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99



4) $60 Off Top-Rated Pur-Dream Sleep Cool Gel Pillow (2-Pack)

Was: $139.99

Now: $79.99



5) 40% Off Echo Dot

Was: $49.99

Now: $29.99



6) 50% Off Power Wireless Headphones

Was: $49.99

Now: $24.99



7) $45 Off Top Rated 8" Chef Knife

Was: $69.99

Now: $24.99



8) $40 Off Automatic Programmable Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Was: $199.99

Now: $159.99



9) 50% Off Fire TV With Amazon Alexa Voice Service

Was: $69.99

Now: $34.99



10) 50% Off Fire TV Stick With Amazon Alexa

Was: $39.99

Now: $19.99

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon Live and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

