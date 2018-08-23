UPDATE 9:45 a.m. EST Aug. This deal has sold out! DEALBOSS fans made this one of the most popular deals of the hear so far. The retailer has promised to have more in stock in three weeks. DEALBOSS newsletter subscribers will find out about that deal first; click here to sign up.

Imagine a better night's sleep that helps you reduce your stress and anxiety. For years, weighted blankets have been recommended by doctors and sleep therapists for those living with ADHD, autism, emotional distress and aching bones. Today that same sleep technology can benefit even the most restless of sleepers.

The feeling of a weighted blanket is designed to replicate the sensation of being hugged or held which is why weighted blankets have been used for years to reduce anxiety in children. Weighted blankets provide what experts call “deep pressure touch stimulation” or DPTS. If you are someone who struggles to fall asleep or stay asleep, a weighted blanket can make a world of difference.

Weighted blankets have been a popular tool over the past 20 years in Europe and have helped people achieve a better quality of deep sleep. Now they're being used commonly in American households. If you add up the cost of today's deal I found and break the blanket cost downs over the course of a year, it's around $0.24 per day for a better sleep.

Features of Pur Therapy Large Weighted Sleep Blankets

Top-rated and doctor-approved weighted blanket

Weighs in at the recommended 15 pounds to help you sleep

Size 60 inches by 80 inches

Suited for individuals 125 - 230 pounds

Improves deep REM sleep

Clinically proven to reduce stress and anxiety

Safe, non-toxic and hypoallergenic

Coolest weighted blanket on the market for the summer

Works great in conjunction to regulate your body temperature for winter sleeps

