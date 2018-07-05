You can still get mom a great last-minute gift that doesn't look last minute! With that countdown to Mother's Day upon us, for those tight on time and cash, I have last-minute gift ideas guaranteed to make mom smile.

All of the ideas below are mom-approved through various focus groups and can come with instant delivery options. If you have a mom in a different part of the country, these email-ready gifts provide a lot of bang for their buck. Look for these deals on Saturday.

1. Magazine Subscriptions For $5 For Mom: This is an amazing Amazon.com sale for 2018. How do you make this a meaningful gift? It's a gift that lives all year long (or for the duration you choose). Mom will love the thought and won't know how much money you saved. Your best sale is here.

2. Get Mom A Spa Day: With e-Gift card delivery options and additional Mother's Day incentives, this gift packs the punch for those with a time crunch. As always, make sure a participating spa is available in your area and read all fine print before making a purchase.

3. $50 Off Top Rated Bluetooth Headphones + Free Shipping

Was: $129.99

Now: $79.99

***Tested tops by mom's in our focus group!

4. 50% Off Amazon's Top-Rated Travel Neck Pillow + Free Shipping

Was: $30.00

Now: $16.99

5. Make A Memory Last: This is a an easy one. Find that perfect photo of mom or a family and get it printed. With same day pick-up options at CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Target, Walmart and many other great local photo printers, buy a frame and you're good to go. A beautiful photo in a nice frame can sit on a mantle for years to come.

6. $20 Off Fire HD 8" Tablets With Alexa

Was: $79.99

Now: $59.99

7. Three Months Of Prime For $39: Whether mom loves music, sales, movies or free photo storage, Amazon Prime brings many benefits. There are currently thousands of movies and music available with free streaming, free e-books and other perks. With instant delivery options via email, this is a gift that lives on beyond Mother's Day.

8. LOCAL Flowers Go A Long Way: If your mom is in your neighborhood, local flower shops, grocery stores and convenience stores have beautiful flowers. If you are able to pick it up yourself, you could save $25 in delivery fees versus going with a giant national chain.

9. $30 Off Amazon Echo Tap With Alexa

Was: $129.99

Now: $99.99

10. Make Sure Mom Gets Her Caffeine: Based on countless polls, feedback requests and Mother's Day focus groups, it was quickly made clear that coffee and Starbucks prevailed. The vast majority of the mothers we spoke to were happier to receive a Starbucks gift card over any other type of Gift Card. These can easily be picked up and enclosed with a card or sent via e-delivery if mom is long distance.

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon Live and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA