Happy President's Day 2019, or what I call the sixth last major sales day before Black Friday! That's right, there are only six huge deal days left before Black Friday: this holiday weekend, Memorial Day, July 4, Prime Day 2019, Labor Day and Columbus Day and then Black Friday.



President's Day is crucial for retailers because the long weekend gives some consumers an extra day to shop, and you'll find lots of great deals online on furniture and mattresses, among other products.

This weekend also is a fantastic time to support local stores in our community. While I have listed stores like Wayfair and Overstock below, I highly encourage you to look at the stores in your neighborhood whenever possible. I love shopping online but if we all only shopped online, our communities would have no physical stores.



Click the play button for what to buy and what NOT to buy this President's Day!

THE 10 BEST PRESIDENT'S DAY WEEKEND SALES

10. $100 off the best-selling mattress toppers with free shipping



9. Half-price mattresses and sales on memory foam mattresses



8. Up to 75 percent off furniture and home furnishings at Wayfair



7. Up to 35 percent off appliances at Home Depot



6. $34.99 top-rated Polaroid Insta-Power power banks with free shipping



5. Huge last minute travel deals from Expedia



4. Up to 50 percent off The North Face athletic gear and outdoor products



3. Up to 50 percent off Ugg boots with free shipping



2. Up to $200 off select laptops at Best Buy with free shipping



1. Vehicles: New, used, purchases and leases - shop local!

