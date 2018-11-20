Get the biggest holiday shopping deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Don't line up.

Don't get up from your family's Thanksgiving dinner early, put on your winter hat and puffy jacket, fill up a thermos of coffee and head outside to dust off your car.

Don't drive the few miles to the big box store in the dark and cold only to realize there are hundreds of people already queued up ahead of you.

Don't spend a sleepless night on the sidewalk, then rush into the store in a flurry of sudden activity on Black Friday, only to realize the TV or gaming system or watch you were shopping for has already been picked over.

Just don't do it. There's no need, as the best deals on many top products are already posted online and in stock. You can shop from your couch right now and still save money.

If you think you'll miss the adrenaline rush of Black Friday if you don't line up, we've got you covered as well. Below are 14 deals that will be online for Black Friday from Walmart, Best Buy and Target as well as the dates that the deals should be posted. Each product will most likely be in limited stock online, so you'll have to reload and race to take advantage of them.

APPLE WATCHES

Save $50 at Best Buy: Apple Watch series 3

FITBIT

Save $50 from Walmart: Fitbit Versa

Now: $199.00

10 p.m. EST Nov. 21: $149.00

INSTANT POT

Save $50 from Walmart: Instant Pot 8-quart 6-in-1

Now: $99.00

10 p.m. EST Nov. 21: $59.99

LAPTOPS

Save $100 from Walmart: Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook 3

Was: $199.99

10 p.m. EST Nov. 21: $99.99

Save $80 from Target: HP 11.6-inch Chromebook

Was: $199.99

Nov. 22: $119.00

NINTENDO SWITCH

Save $60 from Nintendo: intendo Switch: Nintendo Switch system with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Was: $359.99

Nov. 22: $259.99

PHONES

Save $50 from Walmart: Straight Talk Prepaid Apple iPhone 6 32GB, Space Gray (Limit 2)

Was $149.99

10 p.m EST Nov. 21: $99.99

Save $130 from Walmart: Samsung GS7 on Straight Talk

Was: $329.00

10 p.m. Nov. 21: $199.00

SECURITY CAM

Save $100 from Walmart: Arlo VMS3330W Security Camera System, three wireless HD security camera bundle

Was $299.00

10 p.m. EST Nov. 21: $199.00

TVs

Save $302 from Walmart: SAMSUNG 55-inch 4K smart LED TV

Was: $699.99

10 p.m. Nov. 21: $397.99

Save $200 from Walmart: VIZIO 60-inch 4K smart TV

Was: $698.00

10 p.m. Nov. 21: $498.00

Save $100 from Walmart: Hisense 40-inch class 1080p TV

Was: $199.99

10 p.m. Nov. 21: $99.99

Save $80 from Target: LG 43-inch 4K UHD smart TV

Was: $349.99

Nov. 22: $269.99

Save $70 from Walmart: SAMSUNG 32-inch HD smart LED TV

Was: $249.99

10 p.m. Nov. 21: $179.99

