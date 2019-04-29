Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
BUY IT NOW: 50 percent off 18k gold-plated gemstone and diamond necklace
Let's face it: Mom is priceless, but anytime you can save money on jewelry is a big day. And the money you save with today's deal can always go toward flowers, a meal out or more savings I will impart this week.
When I noticed a 50 percent price drop tied to ruby and sapphire necklaces with diamond accents, I thought there was absolutely no way these pieces would be presentable.
They were and they are! The two jewelry deals available today received almost unanimous approval from our Mother's Day focus groups and an independent jewelry store verified the diamond accents and stones as legit.
For $24.99 today, you can get an 18-karat gold-plated heart pendant featuring genuine red rubies or sapphire gemstones combined with diamond accents make for a really nice keepsake in my opinion. Here are the specs:
- Rubies: 8 stones; .45ct average
- Sapphires: 8 stones; .57ct average
- Diamond accent .006ct minimum
Click the play button to see the jewelry up close.
More details about today's jewelry deal:
- Genuine gemstone and diamond accent open heart pendants
- Your choice of genuine rubies or genuine sapphire stones
- 18-karat yellow gold plating on chain and pendant
- Box chain with lobster clasp
- 18-inch princess-length cable chain
- Necklace and pendant come in a velvet drawstring bag
Was: $49.99
Now: $24.99
****Includes free shipping
