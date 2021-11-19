Can't find the perfect item in store? Consider a digital gift instead

Stock is limited for popular items, especially electronics. So if you can't find exactly what you wanted, a digital gift can be just as good.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Black Friday, the official start of the holiday shopping season, is just one week away. But unlike past years, you may not have to rush out to a store to find the must-have gifts on your wish list.

The hottest gifts this holiday season may not actually be wrapped under the Christmas tree.

Let's connect the dots.

SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES CONTINUE

We talk about it all the time. Stores across the country are facing supply chain disruptions. Stock is limited on many items and companies are going to need more than a little holiday cheer to fix them.

TECH PRODUCTS HARD TO FIND

Some of the most popular brands like Apple, Microsoft Xbox, Sony PlayStation and Toshiba have said they're preparing to run out of products fast this season. So what if you can't find the latest iPhone or Nintendo Switch in stores?

Consider a digital gift. Retail analysts say these items are gaining popularity because people simply can't find physical items this year.

INFINITE SUPPLY

Unlike physical gifts, there is an infinite supply of digital gifts. Even better, you don't even have to wait for them to arrive at your house.

And we aren't talking just gift cards. Many video games can be downloaded now. So the game your kids have been driving you crazy to buy? You might be able to download a digital version instead of buying a physical disc.

SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE

Subscription services are also exploding in popularity. You can send everything from food and wine to books and clothes to your loved ones, and these gifts will keep on giving throughout the year. Plus, many of these subscription services offer discounts and deals for first-time customers.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts