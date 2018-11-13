MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — With the first taste of winter coming to the Carolinas recently, you might've turned on your heat for the first time. And if you're concerned about how much it'll cost you, don't sweat it, you're not alone.

That's why Duke Energy is testing new technology at a brand-new facility in Mount Holly to help you save money. Yes, you read that right, the biggest energy provider in the Charlotte area is working to help make your bill cheaper.

"We want to help customers to understand the usage of energy in their home and also those products that can help them out in the future," said Rodney James, technology development manager for Duke Energy.

When you walk into the research facility, you'll see a room that looks similar to your kitchen at home. There's an oven, microwave, refrigerator and even a washer-dryer combo. But these high-tech appliances use new technology that allows them to work "off the grid," meaning they don't have to be plugged in the wall to function.

From high-end microwaves that function through your cellphone to a water machine that actually sucks moisture from the air inside your home, there are plenty of new-age appliances that will lower your electric bill.

"We're testing customer adoption," said James. "We're looking at who's buying this equipment and how it works, as well."

They're also working on solutions for drivers of hybrid and electric vehicles. As Duke puts it, they're trying to rid us of "range anxiety" that comes with owning an electric vehicle. With the use of solar panels, Duke has created charging ports in shopping malls and up to 50 vehicles in their service area.

They've even converted some pickup trucks to electric so maybe one day you don't have to drive a small car that can't do heavy work. It's all part of a cleaner, greener way of living that will benefit the environment and your wallet.

"We're looking at going to a larger electrified fleet," James said. "We want other manufacturers to make larger vehicles that use charging ports."

