Listen to these fake calls from Amazon & Apple Support

The FTC is warning consumers about these fake calls. You can listen to them so you'll know what to expect.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — ‘Tis the season to shop online. Chances are, you’ve bought something from Amazon. This is why this story is timely. The Federal Trade Commission is warning consumers about two fake calls coming to their phones.

These are two fake calls that are making the rounds but really, you could get the same type of fake calls from Microsoft or the Social Security Administration or the IRS.

If you get one of these calls:



Do not press 1

Do not call a phone number they give you

Do not give out personal information (like your login, password, your credit card number)

Fake Call #1 Amazon: Listen here!

Fake Call #2 Apple: Listen here!





Big companies and entities like Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, the IRS, Social Security don't contact you by phone. Think about how hard it is to get a person on the phone at many of these companies!

When it comes to online companies, you buy online and they communicate with you online. My email is full of their communication with order numbers and other identifying information. If you think something is wrong with your account, go to the webpage you use, log in and look at your account.