CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Along with the price of gas, the number of skimmers found at gas pumps across North Carolina is rising, fueling anxiety for consumers.

Inspectors with the state's Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said they found 23 skimmers at gas pumps throughout North Carolina since the start of 2019.

"Things aren't as safe as they used to be," driver Lynn Moore said.

The number of skimmers found is startling, as it's over four times the amount found during the same period in 2018. State data reports show the number of skimmers popping up have increased over the past several years.

"I've seen one pump at a station where they had to close the pump because somebody put a skimmer on it," said Bill Smith, another driver in Charlotte.

A skimmer is a device that's put into a gas pump or ATM and connects to the card reader. When you put your card in, it can steal your financial information, including your pin number if you punch it in.

To keep your card information safe, inspectors say you should always wiggle the card reader before you try to pay. If it's loose, don't insert your card.

You can also check the inspection sticker on the machine. If it's cut or tampered with, don't use the card reader and alert an attendant.

"A lot of the gas stations are putting the seals on the pumps," Smith said. "It helps out a lot."

25 inspectors are responsible for checking nearly 121,400 pumps at 6,577 gas stations across the state, according to the consumer service's website.

To be safe, some customers choose the safest option: pay with cash.

"I pay cash," one customer told NBC Charlotte. "That credit card-- that is a gimmick."

Drivers can also check their Bluetooth option on their smartphone to see if anything is transmitting from inside a nearby pump.

Regardless of tips on how to keep financial information safe, some drivers say the crime just shouldn't happen.

"Watch your back and be careful," driver Reanna Rowe said.

