TIPS: 4 ways to beat the heat on the cheap

Here are some money-saving strategies to keep cool when the temperatures rise.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's no denying it’s been a hot and humid summer in Charlotte, North Carolina.

With everything costing more these days, the last thing you need is a hefty bill because you ran your air conditioner all day and night.

Thankfully the folks at AARP have some money-saving tips to beat the heat without breaking the bank.

1. Be a vampire

Pull the curtains during the day when the sun is the hottest. Black-out curtains are best but any type of coverage can help to keep the interior of your home cool.

2. Show your air conditioner love

To keep your air conditioner running in tip-top shape, AARP recommends changing the filter every three months and hiring a professional twice a year for maintenance.

3. Channel your inner Beyonce

When it’s hot, fans are your friend. You can run a fan nonstop without driving up your energy bill so use fans to your advantage. If you have a ceiling fan, make sure the blades are spinning counterclockwise to push hot air up and away from the floor.

4. Ditch your oven

Using the oven can increase the temperature in your home -- and that’s the last thing you want to do when it’s unbearable hot. In fact, hold off running large appliances like the clothes dryer and dishwasher as well because those too emit heat.