CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get ready because here we go on Black Friday 2018. But really, it’s now become Black November with deals already in progress long before Friday. If you want to surf, here is the most comprehensive website we found, complete with stores, deals, and special schedules.

Here are some of the most popular from that site.

AMAZON:

2018 Amazon Updates: Expect us to post Amazon's 2018 Black Friday ad sometime during the end of November. In the meantime, you can view three different Amazon ads that we have already posted in the ad scan viewer: the toy list, electronics gift guide, and holiday home gift guide. You can also view information from last year's sale below.

Ad Scan: Amazon does not release a traditional Black Friday circular anymore. Instead, it puts out a press release with a sample of items that will be available on Black Friday and the surrounding days. We took information from the press release to create an ad scan.

Sale Start Date/Time: Amazon's Countdown to Black Friday deals week is live now, and items in the press release and in our custom ad will be live between Nov. 17 and Nov. 24. Since Amazon is an online store, new sales will go live 24 hours per day.

Special Promotions: Amazon offers multiple "Deals of the Day" for Thanksgiving, Black Friday and this upcoming week. Voice shoppers also get early access to deals (starting at 5pm PT, Wednesday, Nov. 22). Amazon also has the luxury of being able to offer the most and best discounts on their own products. There will be plenty of Kindles, Fire tablets, Fire TV Sticks, and Fire TVs.

Amazon Black Friday Strategy: Since Amazon does not have any offline locations, all of their deals appear on their website. Their lightning deal format means that many of the top items sell out within a matter of minutes. While some of the products, notably Amazon's own line of electronics, have quantities that last for the entire day, others are gone quickly. This means that it is important that you keep your eye on the "upcoming deals" tab on Amazon's website. It is also important to have your account in good standing with recent payment information.

TARGET:

Sale Start Date/Time: Target's sale this year will start at 5 pm on Thanksgiving Day, which is an hour earlier than past years. It will close at 1 am on Friday morning before reopening at 7 am.

Sale Format: Target usually has a fairly standard format of offering online deals the entire weekend, while still having some in-store exclusives. One big draw of their sale is that free

shipping is available for every order, regardless of the size. With 1000's of deals, Target will have some of the best prices this year of video games and televisions, and this is not an exaggeration. Out of the biggest stores, Target's discount has had the highest average in recent years. Free shipping on all orders with no minimum.

Special Promotions: Target has historically included gift cards with many of their deals, and 2018 is no exception. Get a $10 Target gift card when spending $69.95 on an Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 6-qt pressure cooker.

WALMART:

Sale Start Date/Time: Like last year, the sale will start at 6 p.m. (local time) on Thanksgiving, but it will run on their website all day. The online sale starts Wednesday, November 21 at 10 pm EST. Prices are valid through Friday, while supplies last.

Sale Format: As it did last year, many of Walmart's Thanksgiving and Black Friday sales will also be available on their website. This is a huge benefit, as it allows for much easier shopping and more family time. Remember though, some doorbusters will only be available at your local Walmart store, so it is important to identify these items. As usual, the ad is filled with TV deals, and the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy deals are really strong this year.

Special Promotions: Walmart will be releasing its store map this year, which is a powerful weapon in being able to identify where all of the most popular products are at in your local store.

KOHL’S

Sale Start Date/Time: The in-store sale will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday night, which is the same time as last year's opening. Deals will be live through 1 p.m. on Friday or while supplies last. Online deals begin 12:01 CT Monday, November 19 and will run throughout the entire Black Friday weekend. Local store hours may vary by location, so we recommend checking with your local Kohl's for a confirmation.

Sale Format: The first few pages of the ad are filled with electronic doorbusters, including an Xbox One X bundle with $120 Kohl's Cash for only $399.99 and a Nintendo Switch bundle with $90 Kohl's Cash for $329.99. Additionally, you will see a Samsung 58-inch 4K Smart TV + $165 Kohl's Cash for $549.99 on the first page. We could not recommend Kohl's tech doorbusters bundled with Kohl's Cash more than we already do, and we consider them our overlooked secret of Black Friday.

Special Promotions: Kohl's Cash! Kohl's offers $15 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent November 19-23 and can be redeemed from November 24 to December 5, 2018. While this is not a direct discount, it can dramatically increase your net sale price. There is also a coupon on the 3rd page valid November 19-23 for an additional 15 percent off your purchase with code: CHEERFUL.

MACY’S

Sale Start Date/Time: Macy's will start its 2018 sale on Thanksgiving at 5 P.M. and run it until 2 a.m. It will then reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday and run doorbusters until 1 p.m. Some stores will remain open the entire night from Thanksgiving into Black Friday, but it depends on the location. More doorbusters will be available on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sale Format: As usual, Macy's is using a sale format over three days, with online shopping the entire time. Orders over $49 will ship for free, but store pick-up is free. On the first page, Macy's is offering 12 free after mail-in rebate doorbusters, which is an interesting concept. All of those deals are in-store only, so be prepared to arrive early. You must spend at least $49 in order to qualify for free shipping.

Special Promotions: Various coupons are spread throughout the ad. For example, page 1 features $10 off select apparel and home items of $25 or more. Or, you can receive $20 off $50 or more of the same items.

