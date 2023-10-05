Buy now, pay later: Services provide flexibility for holiday shoppers making big purchases

Retail experts predict consumers will spend over $221 billion this holiday season. Here's how you can score a great deal on the perfect gift.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Researchers are expecting more savings this holiday shopping season, which means consumers should have plenty of opportunities to score great deals.

Adobe Analytics released new data examining the holiday retail trends and online shoppers are spending more than last year. Online sales are up almost 5% compared to 2022. Overall, researchers say shoppers will spend nearly $222 billion this holiday season.

The increased volume means retailers are offering better deals, too. Customers can expect discounts up to 35% off this holiday season. The best deals will be on toys, electronics and clothes.

Looking at discounts by shopping categories, we have great news for tech lovers. Electronics can be up to 30% off, with deals ranging anywhere from phones to DVD players, streaming devices and more. Clothing will be around 25% off and TVs — an offset from the generic electronics category — will be 22% off normal retail price.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to WCNC Charlotte by emailing money@wcnc.com.

If you haven't gotten started yet, don't worry, you have plenty of time. In fact, Amazon's second Prime Day sales event is Oct. 10-11 with deep discounts expected on pretty much everything.

Retailers are offering services that allow customers to skip putting everything on a credit card. Many websites offer buy now, pay later options through services like PayPal, Four, Afterpay and Klarna. These plans allow customers to split purchases into installments, which help with big-dollar items such as TVs, furniture and appliances.

Contact Kia Murray at kmurray@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, X and Instagram.