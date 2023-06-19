New program allows EBT cards to be used for entry to some South Carolina attractions

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) has announced a new program that allows families who receive SNAP benefits to use their EBT cards at participating local attractions.
The new program -- EBT Perks -- allows SNAP household members to get free or discounted admission to some of South Carolina's leading attractions. Those wishing to use the perks must present their EBT card and a valid government-issued photo ID at the entrance of the attraction. Participating attractions include:
- The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., Charleston, is celebrating its 250th anniversary. EBT Perks = free admission for up to 5 people
- Columbia Museum of Art, 1515 Main St., Columbia, features the art of Tina Williams Brewer and of the Catawba Nation since 1973. EBT Perks = free admission for up to 4 people
- Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Rd., Mount Pleasant. EBT Perks = free admission for up to 4 people plus access to USS Yorktown, USS Laffey, and Vietnam Experience
- Sigal Music Museum, 516 Buncombe St., Greenville, is home to hundreds of historically significant instruments. EBT Perks = free admission for up to 5 people
- Powder Magazine - American Revolution Museum, 79 Cumberland St., Charleston. Completed in 1713, the Powder Magazine is the oldest surviving public building in the former Province of Carolina. EBT Perks = free admission for up to 5 people
- The Children's Museum of the Upstate, 300 College St., Greenville & 130 Magnolia St., Spartanburg. EBT Perks = $3 reduced admission at both TCMU locations
- Riverbanks Zoo & Gardens, 500 Wildlife Pkwy, Columbia. EBT Perks = up to six $5 general admission tickets for any age, allows access to zoo and gardens
- South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Warf, Charleston EBT Perks = $40 Angelfish Family membership for unlimited admission to the aquarium for a full year, access to member programs and events, discounts to other area attractions and businesses.
“We are so grateful to all the organizations who are demonstrating support for the families we serve by generously providing discounts and incentives for some truly awesome educational and recreational experiences. We look forward to adding many more EBT Perks partners to the list!” said, Ereka Jamison, Food and Nutrition Program Manager for DSS.