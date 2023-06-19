New program allows EBT cards to be used for entry to some South Carolina attractions

Families can use EBT Perks at participating museums, zoos and aquariums in the state for free or reduced entry prices

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) has announced a new program that allows families who receive SNAP benefits to use their EBT cards at participating local attractions.

The new program -- EBT Perks -- allows SNAP household members to get free or discounted admission to some of South Carolina's leading attractions. Those wishing to use the perks must present their EBT card and a valid government-issued photo ID at the entrance of the attraction. Participating attractions include:

“We are so grateful to all the organizations who are demonstrating support for the families we serve by generously providing discounts and incentives for some truly awesome educational and recreational experiences. We look forward to adding many more EBT Perks partners to the list!” said, Ereka Jamison, Food and Nutrition Program Manager for DSS.