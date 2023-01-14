North Carolina's top 10 consumer complaints of 2022, according to attorney general Josh Stein

In 2022, NCDOJ received 24,981 consumer complaints.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A report of the top 10 consumer complaints received by the North Carolina Department of Justice was released Thursday by Attorney General Josh Stein.

In 2022, NCDOJ received 24,981 consumer complaints. The top complaint: telemarketing/robocalls.

Here's a breakdown of the top 10 complaint categories:

Telemarketing/robocalls (6,034) Data breaches (2,411) Motor vehicles (1,826) Credit (1,370) Landlord-tenant (1,121) Home improvement (957) Price gouging (649) Professional services (582) Insurance (577) Elder fraud (481)

"Robocalls are not only pesky and annoying, but they put North Carolinians’ personal information and financial data at risk,” Attorney General Josh Stein said. “That’s why I’m leading the fight against robocalls. I helped create a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for allowing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States, and we filed a pathbreaking lawsuit against one of those providers in 2022. I’ll do everything in my power to cut down on illegal robocalls.”

In addition, the annual report features the office’s work to protect people from crime, combat the opioid crisis, get justice for victims and survivors of sexual assault, keep people safe online and offline, and updates on the work of the Criminal Division, Civil Division, State Crime Lab, North Carolina Justice Academy, and law enforcement Training and Standards Commissions.

MORE ON WCNC

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts