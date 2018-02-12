Numerous dog food manufacturers are working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to voluntarily recalled their producers due to potentially elevated levels of vitamin D, which could make your pet sick.

The recalls started at the beginning of November and products were distributed throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Consumers who have purchased products affected by the recalls should dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Dogs that ingest elevated levels of vitamin D may show symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss. Vitamin D when consumed at very high levels can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction. Consumers with dogs who have consumed the product listed above and are exhibiting these symptoms, should contact their veterinarian.

List of recalled dog foods:

November 6

Lidl is voluntarily recalling specific lots of Orlando brand Grain Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food.

The recalled products consist of the following lot numbers manufactured between March 3, 2018, and May 15, 2018:

TI1 3 Mar 2019

TB2 21 Mar 2019

TB3 21 Mar 2019

TA2 19 Apr 2019

TB1 15 May 2019

TB2 15 May 2019

No other products sold by Lidl are impacted by the recall.

November 9

Natural Life Pet Products recalled the 17.5 lbs. bags of the Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food. It is confirmed the product had elevated levels of vitamin D.

The bag UPC is 0-12344-08175-1. Bags affected have a Best By Date code of December 4, 2019 through August 10, 2020. The Best By Date code can be found on the back or bottom of each bag.

The products were distributed to retail stores in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and California.

Natural Life Pet Products became aware of the elevated levels of vitamin D after receiving complaints from three pet owners of vitamin D toxicity after consuming the product. An investigation revealed a formulation error led to the elevated vitamin D in the product.

November 27

Sunshine Mills, Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall of select products of Evolve® Puppy, Sportsman’s Pride® Large Breed Puppy and Triumph® Chicken and Rice Dog Food.

14 LB Evolve® Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food UPC0-73657-00862-0

28 LB Evolve® Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food UPC: 0-73657-00863-7

40 LB Sportsman's Pride® Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food UPC: 0-70155-10566-0

40 LB Sportsman's Pride® Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food UPC: 0-70155-10564-0

3.5 LB Triumph® Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food UPC: 0-73657-00873-6

16 LB Triumph® Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food UPC: 0-73657-00874-3

30 LB Triumph® Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food UPC 0-73657-00875-0



Bags affected have a Best Buy Date Code of November 1, 2018 through November 8, 2019. The Best Buy Code can be located on the back of each bag.

The above products were distributed in retail stores within the United States as well as some export distributors in Japan, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Israel, Canada and South Korea.

There are no other Evolve®, Sportsman’s Pride® or Triumph® products affected by this recall.

November 28

ANF, Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall of select products of ANF Pet Lamb and Rice Dog Food.

3 Kg ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food UPC: 9097231622 Best Buy: NOV 23 2019

7.5 Kg ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food UPC: 9097203300 Best By: NOV 20 2019



The above products were distributed in retail stores within Puerto Rico.

There are no other ANF Products affected by this recall.

November 29

ELM Pet Foods, Inc is issuing a voluntary recall of Elm Chicken and Chickpea Recipe dog food.

3 lb ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe UPC: 0-70155-22507-8 TD2 26 FEB 2019 TE1 30 APR 2019 TD1 5 SEP 2019 TD2 5 SEP 2019

28 lb ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe UPC: 0-70155-22513-9 TB3 6 APR 2019 TA1 2 JULY 2019 TI1 2 JULY 2019

40 lb ELM K9 Naturals Chicken Recipe UPC: 0-70155-22522-9 TB3 14 Sep 2019 TA2 22 Sep 2019 TB2 11 Oct 2019



All bags in the recall are yellow with the Elm Pet Foods Tag on the front of the bag and have a silhouette of a chicken at the bottom of the front side of the bag. Consumers can check the lot codes on the back of the bag at the bottom center on the 3 lb bags and in the center of the back of the bag on the 28 lb bags. The 40 lb bag lot numbers can be found on the bottom right of the back of the bag.

Lot codes in this voluntary recall were distributed in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland.

For even more information about these recalls, visit the FDA's website.

