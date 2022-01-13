The real reason you're stocking up on toilet paper at the grocery store

As grocery shortages surge, Psychologists say your need to stock pile is a form of retail therapy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grocery store shortages are happening ... again.

If hearing that gives you flashbacks to the great toilet paper shortage of 2020 when the bathroom necessity seemed to be more valuable than gold, we're here to tell you: Do not panic.

And please, don't go out and buy every roll of toilet paper you see.

So why are there shortages right now at grocery stores?

First, there's still a labor shortage. The so-called “Great Resignation” has also impacted grocery stores. In fact, the National Grocers Association recently surveyed grocery owners and found many companies are operating stores with just half of their usual workforce.

Many employees stores have retained during the pandemic are becoming infected by the highly contagious omicron variant.

There are also trucking and supply chain issues. Just like grocery store workers, there are reports of fewer truckers on the roads.

And supply chain issues that have disrupted pretty much everything since early 2020 haven't gone away, either. Weather-related events like recent snowstorms in the Northeast have slowed product availability.

Experts say even with these current issues, there's no reason to stockpile supplies. They say it isn't necessary to panic buy toilet paper, canned goods, bread or milk.

That doesn't mean some people won't, and there's a reason why controlling the urge is so difficult: Our brains are wired for it. Psychologists say panic buying is a form of retail therapy.

While it may not seem exciting to rush out and buy a bunch of bread, milk and eggs, it gives people the feeling that they're in control. Psychologists say stockpiling supplies is our way of preparing and looking out for friends and family who may need something later.

Experts say the hoarding "evens out" our emotional state even if we don't realize it.

As for the pictures you see on social media of empty store shelves? They only make it worse, creating the illusion that stores have nothing. Psychologists say seeing pictures of all those empty shelves doesn't help our urge and makes us feel like we need to stock up, too.

So next time you're at the store, fight the urge and only buy what you actually need.