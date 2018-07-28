MIAMI (AP) — If you’ve been bringing Fido grocery shopping with you, sticking him in your shopping cart and passing him off as a “service animal,” beware. Florida grocery chain Publix is cracking down.

The grocery store has posted new signs at the store saying only service animals trained to aid those with disabilities are allowed in the store. No service animals are allowed to sit or ride in shopping carts.

A spokesman for Publix told the Orlando Sentinel that’s always been the policy, but said the store decided to post the signs to make customers more aware.

Service animals have become a controversial issue as several states have tried to crack down on people potentially abusing federal disability laws. Growing complaints have also emerged as more people have tried to sneak pets onto airlines under the guise of service dogs.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.