Puppy scam on the rise ahead of Christmas

Puppy scams are typically on the rise this time of year, but the pandemic has only made it worse.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If someone you know has a puppy on their list this year be sure you make a safe decision where you purchase the puppy.

Puppy scams are typically on the rise this time of year, but the pandemic has only made it worse.

Puppy Scamming is at an all-time high this year and the Better Business Bureau is warning people to make safe decisions.

Tom Bartholomy sees this a lot. In at least one other southeast BBB market, eight to 10 puppy scams were reported to the BBB in the last three months alone, the average losses being around one-thousand dollars.

In 2020, the BBB Scam Tracker received nearly 4,000 pet fraud reports from around the country and about 3 million dollars in losses, money that isn't refundable.

If you choose to deal with puppy sellers online, beware. Pictures can be deceiving, documentation can be forged and during covid, you'll have a tougher time getting money back, if ever. The worst thing you can do is fall in love with a pup over the internet.

One way to stay away from pet fraud is to adopt local instead.