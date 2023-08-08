Scan and scam: BBB warns of parking lot QR code scam

Charlotte experiences a rise in parking payment scams.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Scammers are targeting parking lots again, and this time, they're using fake QR codes, a Better Business Bureau report shows.

The BBB scam tracker has seen an increase in reports about a scam involving fraudulent QR codes at parking lots in Charlotte.



President of BBB Tom Bartholomy said the QR code parking scam is quite elaborate after experiencing it at a lot in South End about a month ago. He said the parking meter had a QR code. He had his phone out and was ready to scan the code when he noticed the QR code label wasn't attached very well.

"I just peeled the back a little bit ,and there was another QR code behind it," Bartholomy said. "That's when I learned of this type of scam. They're creating their own QR codes, going around pasting them over existing QR codes on parking meters or on larger signs that are parking lots and misdirecting people to their own website to capture their payment information."

Payment QR codes are convenient. A person can pay using their email address and credit card number from their phone.

"We need to be aware because two bad things can happen," Bartholomy said. "You're going to be making payments to somebody that's not going to have anything to do with your parking. And they are stealing your identity at the same time."

Those behind the QR scam could repeatedly charge victims' bank accounts posing as the city's parking fee service, BBB said in their report.

Parking lot scamming

In January 2023, BBB reported people creating fake parking tickets. Scammers are targeting parking lots because it is easy since parking lots and meters are not regularly attended to, Bartholomy said.

Scammers are after one of two things, and sometimes it's both, Bartholomy said. They're either after your identity or your cash. He said it's the impersonal aspect of digital payments that makes it compelling for them.

People are used to doing things digitally with QR codes and digital wallets.

"What we found through recent studies is that the demographic being targeted most by scammers is 25- to 34-year-olds, very tech savvy but not necessarily scam savvy," Bartholomy said. "They use their smartphone for everything."

Bartholomy said Charlotte drivers should also be aware of predatory towing, especially in South End and Uptown.



"A real spate of towing companies got basically somebody watching a lot," Bartholomy said. "Then, if you go in there, park and they noticed that you're not going to one of the businesses that is using the lot, they get on their little two-way radio and up comes to the tow truck and tows you away."

Your best bet is to pay close attention to parking signage.

What you can do

If you choose to scan a QR code to pay for parking, make sure it hasn't been tampered with.



"Whether it's on a parking meter or a sign, if it's an adhesive piece that's over something else, don't do it," Bartholomy said. "Just don't access it...find somewhere else to park and report it."

If you are a victim of the QR code scam, Bartholomy advises you to contact the three credit reporting agencies to put a freeze on you until everything is resolved. Freezing your account is a free process and makes scammers unable to do anything with the information they gathered on you.

If you see any phony QR codes in parking lots, report it the lot owner or your city's meter and parking garage services so it can get corrected.



Tips to avoid becoming a scam victim

Emotional appeal - Any pitch that ratchets up your emotion will inhibit your rational judgment

Sense of urgency - You MUST act now, or else

Request for unorthodox payment - Gift cards, prepaid credit cards, wire transfers, etc.

Explanations that don't ring true - If your new “landlord” can’t show you the inside of the house, that could be because they don’t own it

You won, now pay up - It’s not a prize if you have to pay for it. Taxes, fees, shipping, whatever

Too good to be true- That’s because it’s not true. Sorry, your long-lost relative didn’t die, leaving you millions. That car you bought online for a third of itsKelly Blue Book valuedoesn’t really exist. The son of a billionaire diamond broker didn’t “swipe right” on you and fall instantly in love. That work-at-home job paying you hundreds of dollars an hour for stuffing envelopes isn’t real.

