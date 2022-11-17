SC Stay Plus program to stop accepting applications Dec. 16

The temporary program provides short-term relief to eligible renters experiencing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — SC Stay Plus emergency rental assistance program will stop accepting new applications at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 16.

The program provided short-term rental and utility relief to 90,000 South Carolinians in 39 counties with more than $267 million in assistance.

SC Stay Plus will continue to review all current applications and applications submitted by the Dec. 16 deadline to determine if they qualify for assistance, as long as funds are available.

Those who live in the 39 counties served by SC Stay Plus and who need assistance after the Dec. 16 deadline can sign up for a waitlist on the SC Stay Plus website starting Dec. 17. When the waitlist goes live, those interested may complete an expression of interest form.

If funds remain or become available, SC Stay will notify those on the waitlist on a first-come, first-serve basis. SC Stay Plus was a temporary initiative to provide short-term relief to eligible renters experiencing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.