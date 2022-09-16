South Carolina is one of the most vape-obsessed states in the US, study finds

South Carolina landed at number eight on this list, earning a score of 34.

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — A new study by ProVape found that South Carolina is one of the most vape-obsessed states in America.

According to the company, the research examined Google Trends data of search terms frequently used by people interested in vapes. These terms were then combined to give each American state a 'total search score' to discover which states are the most obsessed with vaping.

South Carolina landed at number eight on this list, earning a score of 34.

Although it's not in the top search state for any search terms, the population has the third highest number of searches for 'Vape' in America.

"This study proves just how popular the vaping scene has become in America and highlights which states are most interested in e-cigarettes. It is exciting to see how technology has adapted throughout the years, with many cigarette smokers trying to quit the traditional habit swapping to a vape. Using vapes in moderation could have tremendous benefits in the long," ProVape said in a statement.

