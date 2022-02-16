Don’t be sidelined by Super Bowl memorabilia scams

Before you even add that jersey or signed memento to your cart, here's what to watch out for.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanks to social media, buying sports memorabilia has never been easier. But easier isn’t always better. In fact, there are some basic things you should know before you buy.

If you’re looking for items that saw action in the big game – things like footballs, gloves, jerseys, and cleats, you need to know the difference between “game-used” versus “game issued.”

“Game issued” means that item was designed to be used in the game. “Game-used” means that item was actually used in the game.

If an autograph is what you’re after, look for items listed with the phrase “personally signed by...” and don’t be fooled by the term “hand-signed” without specifying whose hand.

The use of autopen has also changed the game of autographs. Autopen allows for an exact reproduction of a signature so an item can technically have an athlete’s signature on it without the athlete personally signing the item.

Here are four things you should do before you buy sports memorabilia of any kind:

Research the business. The Better Business Bureau recommends searching their BBB database for any complaints. Also, check the website of the business and find the contact information and use it. Call the business and search for the business address using something like Google Street View. Check the Certificate of Authenticity. According to the BBB, valid COAs state qualifications and complete contact information of the COA issuer. Make sure all of that information is correct before purchasing. Only use a credit card for payment. A credit card offers protections other payment methods don’t. A debit card, if compromised, provides a direct line to your checking account. The BBB warns to never wire money to someone for a product or any other alternative payments like a gift card. Get a money-back guarantee. Look for businesses that offer full refunds and always read all terms and conditions before purchasing.

