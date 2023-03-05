Don't get scammed buying Taylor Swift tickets online

The hottest tickets in town often attract scammers looking to scheme you out of your hard earned money. Here's how to protect yourself.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has been one of the most coveted concert tickets of the season.

Scoring tickets to see the pop star among thousands of Swifties hasn't been easy and it's getting even harder. In many cases, tickets are more expensive now that Swift's U.S. tour is nearing its end, compared to shows earlier in the year.

Before you spend your hard-earned money, you need to know how to spot a potential scam. Criminals are always scheming for ways to cash in on the excitement. The Better Business Bureau recommends that anyone looking to buy concert tickets should ask these three questions before purchasing anything from an online reseller.

1. What’s the refund policy?

You need an official guarantee that you'll be able to get your money back if the tickets turn out to be fake.

2. Is this strictly a reseller of tickets or are they also a vendor of first-issue tickets?

Buying from a vendor that also sells primary, first-issue tickets adds a layer of protection. The BBB says vendors like Ticketmaster and Live Nation will create a new ticket specific to you when you purchase from their online reselling platforms. That way you don't have to stress that someone else bought the same seats.

3. Can I pay with a credit card?

This is perhaps the most important of the questions because using a credit card protects you as a consumer and allows you to take action if the tickets you purchase aren’t as promised. Experts say if a vendor doesn’t accept credit card payments, save yourself the trouble and find a new vendor.

Here are some tips to avoid becoming a victim of a scam

Emotional appeal - Any pitch that ratchets up your emotion will inhibit your rational judgment.

Sense of urgency - You MUST act now, or else.

Request for unorthodox payment - Gift cards, prepaid credit cards, wire transfers, etc.

Explanations that don't ring true - If your new “landlord” can’t show you the inside of the house, that could be because they don’t own it.

You won, now pay up - It’s not a prize if you have to pay for it. Taxes, fees, shipping, whatever.