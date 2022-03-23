The text that claims you're getting too many spam texts IS spam

Phony phone number: Scammers often try to impersonate well-known companies or the government in text message scams, but they’ll use a phony phone number.



The scam text message below claims to be from California’s Employment Development Department (EDD), but it comes from a random phone number that doesn’t register on caller ID and has a Minnesota area code for a message about California. Scammers might also use a technique called “neighbor spoofing,” where the message appears to come from a phone number with your local area code. You can always search for the number using a reverse phone lookup tool to find out if it’s real. If there are no results, that’s a red flag, Rexxfield, a cyber investigation services company, says.

Unsolicited message: You might receive a text message that claims there was a problem delivering a package to your home. You should first ask yourself, “Am I expecting a package?” If the answer is no, you’re likely dealing with a scammer.



Amazon says scam texts claiming to be from the company will often include an order confirmation for something you didn’t buy or an attachment to a “confirmation.” Don’t click a link in the text – instead, go to Your Orders on Amazon’s website to see if there is an order that matches the details in the message. If there isn’t one, the message didn’t come from Amazon

Urgent tone or excitement: Scammers will often use an urgent tone or try to create a sense of excitement in their text messages. They might claim that you’ve won a prize, promise free gift cards or coupons, or warn you about an account allegedly being deactivated.



In our example below, the scammer claims that you’ll receive $500 if you sign up for a Whole Foods research project.

Spelling and grammar errors: A legitimate company will typically hire professional writers and editors for business communications. If you notice strange phrasing, or spelling and grammar errors, a scammer is probably sending the message, the BBB says.



In our scam text example that claims to be from the California EDD, there are punctuation issues and the wrong words are capitalized.