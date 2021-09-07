Two South Carolina cities ranked best places to retire by WalletHub

180 US cities compared for retiree-friendliness across 48 key metrics, from cost of living to the state's health infrastructure

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thinking of retiring and making a move to a new city? You may not have to look too far. WalletHub, a website that looks at quality of life issues as they relate to financial matters, has ranked 2021's Best & Worst Places to Retire -- and two South Carolina cities rank in the top 15 out of 180 cities considered.

WalletHub looked at factors such as cost of living, climate, leisure time activities, retired taxpayer-friendliness and state's health infrastructure and analyzed the data to rank the best places for retirees to stretch their dollar without sacrificing lifestyle.

The results: Charleston ranked the second-best city in the United States for retirees while Columbia came in at number 11.

Orlando, FL Charleston, SC Scottsdale, AZ Tampa, FL Minneapolis, MN Denver, CO Cincinnati, OH Fort Lauderdale, FL Miami, FL Atlanta, GA Columbia, SC San Francisco, CA Casper, WY Tempe, AZ St. Petersburg, FL