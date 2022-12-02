What is a Squishmallow? One of this year's hottest Christmas gifts

Squishmallows have been rising in popularity for their cute faces and unique personalities. But what exactly are they?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — They're one of this year's hottest toys but if you don't have kids, perhaps you've never heard of them.

Squishmallows have been rising in popularity for their cute faces and unique personalities. But what exactly are they?

The adorable plush animals have their own unique name and storyline. The animals come in 1,000 different characters and come in a variety of sizes from 3.5-inch clip-ons to an extra large 24 inches.

In years past, rainbow Squishmallows always sell out and don't even try to get your hands on a Pokémon Pikachu or Gengar plush! Millions of fans tried to buy the Pokémon editions as soon as they went live, and they were sold out in minutes.

A super rare black cat squishmellow has even been resold by sellers for upwards of $1,500.

Safe to say, these plush toys aren't going anywhere.

Where can you buy one?

Squishmallows are available in every day and seasonal styles, and distributed through major, online and specialty retailers such as Walgreens, Amazon, Five Below, Costco, Learning Express and more.

Exclusives and limited edition Squishmallows can be found globally.

Squishmallows is also hosting it's first ever road show in Jacksonville on Dec. 3 in Jacksonville.

The tour stop is FREE to attend and features a variety of special surprises, including appearances from the official Squishmallows mascots, music & interactive games, unique photo opportunities, live social coverage with fan interactions, and product giveaways — including rare and fan favorite Squishmallows.

When: Dec. 3, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.