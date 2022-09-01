Here's what to buy during Labor Day sales this week

Expect big discounts on certain item this Labor Day weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Labor Day marks the last unofficial weekend of the summer season. While the holiday is all about taking a break from work, for some, it has turned into the last weekend to score deals before Black Friday. Here are some of the best things to buy at Labor Day Sales according to AARP:

1) Mattresses

You could potentially save up to 30 percent off according to AARP as well as scoring free sheets or pillows.

2) Appliances.

Expect to see up to 40 percent off at certain stores and online retailers. AARP states deals could be even greater depending on the specific store and location.

3) Luggage.

As summer traveling winds down, the need for luggage dips which is why AARP projects savings of up to 50 percent off at certain retailers.

4) Seasonal summer items.

According to AARP, retailers rely on Labor Day sales to clear out inventory of remaining summertime items which is why the discounts could be deep. You could potentially save up to 80 percent off.

5) Office supplies.

It’s the last push for back to school supplies which is why AARP says you can find discounts of up to 50 percent on things like paper and printer ink.

