8 overlooked tasks for your spring cleaning checklist

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s just something about spring that gets us in the mood to start fresh and for many, that means spring cleaning. Unfortunately, there are spots you may have missed.

Here are eight things in your home that probably weren’t on your chore checklist but desperately need to be according to AARP.

1. Coffee maker

Why? To prevent illness from bacteria buildup and improve both the function of your machine and the taste of the coffee.

How to clean: Use a descaling product to remove any bacteria and mineral deposits.

2. Dishwasher

Why? To prevent unpleasant odors and get rid of any bacteria that could cause a variety of issues.

How to clean: Scrub the filter, then fill a dishwasher-safe mug with white vinegar and run a normal cycle using hot water.

3. Oven

Why? Improve the taste of your food and prevent a potential grease fire.

How to clean: Skip the self-cleaning feature and scrub it yourself using a mixture of lemon juice, baking soda and vinegar.

4. Ceiling fan blades

Why? Prevent allergy symptoms.

How to clean: Turn your fan off, then wipe the blades with a damp cloth.

5. Reusable bags

Why? Prevent food poisoning and other illness.

How to clean: Wash canvas and cloth bags in the washing machine using hot water. The other bags that can’t be washed? Consider getting rid of them as a food safety precaution.

6. Dryer vent

Why? Prevent a potential fire.

How to clean: Hire a professional to clean it for you or use a skinny brush with a long handle to remove lint.

7. Mattress

Why? Get rid of any bacteria buildup from skin, saliva and worse.

How to clean: Strip all bedding before vacuuming it getting all of the creases and crevasses. Then, deodorize it with baking soda before vacuuming it again.

8. Kitchen sponge

Why? Prevent illness from all of the species of bacteria that could be lurking in it.

How to clean: Don’t! Skip nuking it in the microwave or putting it in the dishwasher and just throw it out.

