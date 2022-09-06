x
The cost of hosting a cookout goes up due to inflation

Your next cookout is going to cost a lot more than last year. Everything from burgers and buns to cookies and condiments is more expensive this year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you’re planning to have a cookout this summer, be prepared to pay more for just about everything. From burgers to buns and everything in between, all of the classic cookout staples have increased in price

Here’s a rundown of just how much more you should expect to pay this summer, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics

Meats

Chicken: 16.4%
Steak: 11.8%
Ribs: 13.1%

Burger basics:

Ground beef: 14.8%
Cheese: 6.5%
Bread: 9.1%
Pickles: 9.3%
Onions: 6.2%
Tomatoes: 0.4%
Lettuce: 12.7%
Condiments: 8.5%

And it's not just burger essentials. Everything from simple snacks like cookies to ice cream and cakes are also more expensive. Here's a breakdown of how much you can expect to pay when putting together your shopping list. 

Snacks: 9.8%
Cookies: 6.6%
Cakes: 8.2%

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you.