Why it's going to cost more to heat your home this winter

Heating costs for this upcoming winter are expected to reach a 10-year high with the average family paying $1,200 to keep their house warm.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Be prepared to pay more to heat your home — maybe a lot more.

Heating costs this upcoming winter are expected to reach a 10-year high with the average family spending $1,200 to heat their home, according to a recent report by the National Energy Assistance Directors Association.

What's behind the skyrocketing costs?

Simply put, oil and natural gas prices have increased. Natural gas is running 66% higher than it was in 2020 and the increase is even higher for heating oil prices. Those are up nearly 75%.

What's causing the sudden surge?

Energy experts say the problem is multi-layered. First, we've got a supply issue. Experts say electric companies used a lot of the nation's natural gas supplies keeping people cool during a very hot summer and those supplies haven't been replenished yet. Then, there's Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which had a major impact on the global energy market.

No matter how we got here, this is our current situation. The good news is there are programs that can help.

The federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program can help qualifying families pay heating bills as well as find ways to make their homes more energy efficient.

