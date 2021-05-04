Cooper: Building supplier to add 235 new jobs in Iredell County

The company will invest $7.9 million in Statesville to establish a new production facility for VPI Quality Windows.

RALEIGH, N.C. — JELD-WEN Holding, Inc., [NYSE: JELD] the global manufacturer of windows and doors, will create 235 jobs in Iredell County, Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.

The company will invest $7.9 million in Statesville to establish a new production facility for VPI Quality Windows.

“North Carolina manufacturers that continue to invest in our state are confident in our ability to support their companies as they grow," Gov. Cooper said. “This announcement affirms the strength of our workforce, infrastructure and quality of life.”

VPI Quality Windows is a brand of JELD-WEN. The North Carolina facility will be VPI’s second manufacturing facility, and will enable JELD-WEN to better serve its expanding customer base. VPI has been a leading manufacturer of custom windows for multi-family and commercial applications for more than 25 years.

“The VPI brand is highly respected in the industry and is an integral part of our growth strategy in North America. We expect to significantly grow our multi-family and commercial window business through this investment and our innovative and energy-efficient solutions,” said Daniel Castillo, President of JELD-WEN North America.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led the state’s efforts to support JELD-WEN’s decision to expand in North Carolina. The new positions will include management, operations support, and production staff. The average annual salary for all new positions is $51,648 creating a potential payroll impact of more than $12.1 million per year. Iredell County’s overall average annual salary is $51,136.