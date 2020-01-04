CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina is one of the top five states in the nation for unemployment, with close to 100,000 claims being filed last week amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the first of the month is here, meaning rents and mortgages are due for people who may not have the means to pay their bills. With non-essential businesses shutting down, many workers have been laid off or forced to stay home, while some are facing reduced hours.

This presents a new challenge when it comes to making ends meet. Mecklenburg County and the state have both put a halt on evictions and foreclosures for now, but landlords and banks can start filing delinquent rent and mortgages in two weeks.

The federal government has also halted foreclosures and evictions for mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper provided some relief for tenants by signing an executive order that prevents utility companies from cutting services for non-payment during the crisis.

Landlords say these uncertain times are difficult, but they have a responsibility to the owners they represent, as they rely on rent money for their income.

“It’s never fun throwing a single mother and their three kids out on the streets. It’s never fun, but it’s business," said Michael Bowman of Bowman Real Estate.

