Where the Carolinas rank on raising kids

Researchers at LendingTree ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia on the cost of raising a child. Here's how the Carolinas stack up.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As Americans continue to feel the effects of record inflation, a new report indicates the Carolinas are among the cheaper states for raising a family.

According to LendingTree, South Carolina is the cheapest state for raising children. The Palmetto State came in at No. 1 when it comes to raising a child over the course of 18 years. But it's still not cheap, racking up a cost of around $169,000.

Meanwhile, North Carolina is in the middle of the pack at No. 23. Researchers say over those 18 years, North Carolinians will pay an average of $217,000 to raise a child.

Nationwide, the average cost of essentials went up 19.3% between 2016 and 2021 to $21,681 per year. That comes out to $237,482 over 18 years. Hawaii was the most expensive at $30,506 per year. Washington D.C. and Washington state were the rest of the top three.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to WCNC Charlotte by emailing money@wcnc.com.

The study highlights the cost of raising a child, specifically costs that only impact parents and not their child-free counterparts. Those costs included rent, food, energy, clothes, transportation and taxes.

Contact Kia Murray at kmurray@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, X and Instagram.