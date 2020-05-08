COVID-19 emergency housing assistance program expands with $8 million available for rent and mortgage assistance

The expanded program will continue funding qualifying mortgage and rent payments.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council recently approved $8 million additional dollars of CARE’s Act Funding that will allow for expansion of the existing Rental and Mortgage Assistance Program.

The expanded program will continue funding qualifying mortgage and rent payments. The $8 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding is now available for mortgage and rental assistance, in addition to the $2.2 million previously made available.

The Housing Partnership will execute the program, in partnership with Socialserve.

With the infusion of CARES Act funding, the RAMP CLT program has expanded. Individuals who earn 80% or below the AMI who face a COVID-19 hardship and cannot make housing payments can apply for rent or mortgage assistance.

Those who are applying for mortgage assistance must have been current on their mortgage payments prior to April 2020. For rent assistance, payments are made directly to landlords and property managers, so in order to receive funding, landlords and property managers must register as part of the program.

Financial assistance is also available for long-term hotel guests (30 days or longer) who are experiencing financial hardship and cannot pay the hotel bill due to COVID-19.

A program representative will work one-on-one with all applicants to determine their eligibility for each of these programs. More information on these programs and applications for property managers, hotel managers, tenants and those seeking mortgage and rent relief are available at rampclt.com. Rampclt.com also provides information and resources for those facing eviction.