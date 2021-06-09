Grant for NC nonprofit to provide COVID-19 resources for Hispanic community

The grant comes from Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust and specifically is targeted toward helping immigrant families in response to the pandemic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina nonprofit Hola Carolina has received a $308,000 grant to help provide more COVID-19 resources to Spanish-speaking communities in western North Carolina.

The grant comes from Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust and specifically is targeted toward helping immigrant families in response to the pandemic.

Hola Carolina said in a news release it will use the funds to enhance communication on a local and regional level about COVID-19; reduce inequities in COVID-19 testing, treatment, and vaccination; mobilize communities to participate in health efforts; create a network to distribute relief funds.

Coronavirus outreach to the Hispanic community has been a challenge in the Charlotte area due to the limited amount of Spanish media.

The Latino community is among the hardest hit in the pandemic. According to the NC Department of Health and Human Services, 8% of North Carolinians who have died from COVID-19 have been Hispanic.

