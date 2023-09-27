Billions overpaid to renters at risk during pandemic

Pandemic aid officials want the money back they say they overpaid certain renters.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pandemic aid officials who overpaid renters at risk during the outbreak are now saying they need their money back.

This is all in rental assistance funded by relief packages in both 2020 and 2021. North Carolina is one of the states making that list.

It's important to note, unlike unemployment help rental relief programs don't show many signs of fraud.

Right now notices are going directly to property owners and management companies. The responsibility can negatively impact tenants. Some state housing agencies say the rent balance could go up yet again.

Officials said they can't dictate how landlords go about recovering the money but have encouraged them to offer renters payment plans.

As for the next steps, those aren't clear either.

If and when officials do get the money back the extra funds, which cover just a small fraction of that aid, are meant to be returned to the U.S. Treasury or reallocated to others in need.