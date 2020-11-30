Cyber Monday is expected to break spending records after an estimated 9 billion was spent on Black Friday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Have you been shopping online or working today?

Cyber Monday last year (2019) broke records and Black Friday just a few days ago likewise broke a record for that day in terms of spending, an estimated nine billion dollars, up 22%.

So what’s out there today and what should you maybe avoid?

If you want an Echo Dot, it’s got a new look in generation 4 with a price point of $28. www.amazon.com

Apple Watch 6 is on sale, 12% cheaper at $349.99. For the gamer in the house, this headset is on Amazon for $69, saving you $10. For the little builder in your life, Lego has scores of different price points, as low as $12 at Walmart, some as high as $60 for more complex play.

So, what might you want to avoid right now? “Maybe travel, be careful about booking travel unless you read it carefully and if they have an amazing cancellation policy,” said Julie Ramhold from Deal News. www.dealnews.com

Travel is very tricky but can be a good deal if you are booking for next summer. Think about travel insurance and ask questions and certainly read that fine print. With so much spending on Black Friday, will there be plenty of savings on Cyber Monday and in the days up to Christmas?

So you may see 50% off of clothing and some of these deals will likely be around for the rest of the season said Ramhold.