Don't fall for a beach rental scam!

Rental scams are among the most successful because they appeal to people hunting a very good deal. Only problem is, there is no deal at all.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Consumer Investigator Bill McGinty has talked a lot about scams involving vacation rentals. Many people have trips planned for August and some are already making plans after the kids go back to school.

But before you plunk down a deposit, do some research.

After driving 15 hours from St. Louis, Missouri to Virginia Beach, Missy Bersing was ready to feel sand beneath her feet. “We were excited, we haven't done it in two years," said Bersing. But hopes for a dream trip became a nightmare for Bersing and 16 family members. So, at what point did it occur to them that they were scammed?

"I think when we knew when the code didn't work," said Bersing. The security code to open the rental home didn't work, it had been provided by an alleged Airbnb host. First connected on the site, he'd spoken with her by phone several times. Offering house rules, even the Wi-Fi code, but suddenly he was unreachable. That was bad news.

"It was just disbelief. I'm like, how, like, this is really happening" said Bersing.

If you are headed to the North or South Carolina beaches for a resort stay, check with the owner, and google the listing. In 2021, there are simply too many fakes are out there. Unfortunately, it's happening more often. According to FBI data, the number of rental scams jumped 17 percent last year. Online scammers often swipe pictures of properties they don't own and post them for rent or sale, making off with the money from post-pandemic travelers desperate for escape.

Real estate agents say demand for summer rentals is through the roof, higher than ever before with low inventory, ripe conditions for rental scams. Gail Bucker manages properties in Virginia Beach. Bucker said she's been forced to turn families away, she says the first sign of scam for renters should be the price.

"They advertise it really low. So that's the bait. The bait is it's cheap," said Bucker.

Other red flags? Rental listings on social media sites, requests to wire payment to the owner directly, requests to adjust dates of the rental, and, an owner unreachable by phone.

If that deal looks too good, or the price just seems unbelievable, then those are red flags that shouldn’t be ignored. Do more homework on it and verify it.

Contact Bill McGinty at bmcginty@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to the Defenders team by emailing money@wcnc.com.



