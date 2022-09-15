Duke Energy going green could come with a cost for customers, critics say

Duke Energy proposed several measures to reduce carbon emissions in May, but critics say the ideas could make utility bills go up.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina regulators have started weeks of testimony over how Duke Energy, the state's largest energy provider, can reduce carbon emissions.

But going green isn't cheap, and it could come with a hefty price tag for customers. So how will Duke Energy's efforts to reduce emissions affect your wallet?

Back in 2021, Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bipartisan bill to help protect the environment. The law aims for a 70% carbon reduction by 2030.

Now, electricity regulators are trying to figure out how Duke Energy, one of the biggest energy companies in the company, is going to comply.

The Charlotte-based company made several proposals back in May. Those measures included new ways to produce electricity, such as increased solar power and wind resources.

Critics of the proposal say it could make your energy bill a lot more expensive. Now, a seven-person panel is trying to figure out if it's a feasible way forward.

They're hearing from experts, including customers and North Carolina's attorney general, about what this means for Duke customers. The commission has to decide what to do by the end of the year.

