Duke's Mayo Classic spreads millions all over Charlotte

The Charlotte Sports Foundation announced Wednesday that over the course of three days, 85,000 people visited the Queen City with over $26 million in direct spending linked to the two football games at Bank of America Stadium. Overall, the weekend had an estimated economic impact of $48.8 million for the region.

The Labor Day weekend showdown between Georgia and Clemson set a single-day record for Mecklenburg County hotels with 28,263 hotel rooms booked on Sept. 4. Georgia defeated Clemson 10-3 and is currently ranked No.1 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

"These numbers are just one indicator that demonstrate the amazing impact sports can have on our great city," Charlotte Sports Foundation co-chairs Andrea Smith and Johnny Harris said. "Events like the Duke's Mayo Classic games bring visitors from around the country which are vital for the success of our hospitality industry."

The Duke's Mayo Classic also featured a game between Appalachian State and East Carolina on Sept. 2.

The Duke's Mayo Classic will return in 2022 with one of North Carolina's oldest rivalries: North Carolina A&T vs. North Carolina Central. The 2023 game will feature South Carolina and North Carolina locking horns in a huge border battle.

