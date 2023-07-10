What's next for the old Eastland Mall site? City council could vote Monday

Charlotte City Council voted to set aside $20 million to develop Eastland Yards. On Monday, they could decide how to use that money.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte leaders could take another step in deciding the future of Eastland Yards Monday.

The first option would bring multi-use sports fields, an amphitheater and an esports venue to the property. The second option is an indoor sports complex with 10 basketball courts that includes an outdoor area for soccer, a running trail and more.

Community leaders say it's time to move forward with one of those plans after years of false starts and broken promises. CharlotteEAST launched a petition with signatures of people who support the indoor sports complex. It had more than 200 signatures last month.

"At this point, I feel like we're approaching a point where the city can't come up with any more excuses to delay this process," CharlotteEAST executive Greg Asciutto said. "We feel completely confident, not just in what these folks are promising to bring us, but the financial backing behind them, the long-term outlook for the project."

CharlotteEAST is among the groups against building the large amphitheater, saying it wouldn't serve residents in that part of town.

"It is a destination, but in our eyes, it's not a destination for east Charlotteans," Asciutto said. "It's not something the direct community has demanded."